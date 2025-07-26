India, UK set 36-month timeline to mutually recognise professional qualifications

India and the UK have agreed to negotiate mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) within a period of 36 months, according to The Economic Times. The move is aimed at facilitating the movement of professionals to Britain. The decision was made as part of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which also includes an assured mobility regime for business visitors and intra-corporate transferees.

Importance Particularly important in certain professional services As per the report, both countries have agreed to engage in mutual recognition of qualifications. This is particularly important in certain professional services where qualification recognition is a must, like nursing, architecture, accounting, and dentistry. The MRAs will recognize specific licensing or qualification requirements obtained in other jurisdictions for these professions.

Mobility provisions UK's mobility regime under CETA Under the CETA, the UK has also offered an assured mobility regime for different categories of Indian professionals. Business visitors from all sectors can enter the UK for up to 90 days in any six-month period. Intra-corporate transferees, including their partners and dependents, can stay for as long as three years. Graduate trainees have also been included in this category.

Extended access Market access in professional, financial services Investors have been given a one-year stay in the UK. Contractual service suppliers from 33 sub-sectors, including IT, ITeS, finance, business services, hospitality, and transport, can operate in the UK for 12 months within a two-year period. Independent professionals from 16 sub-sectors such as IT, business consulting, telecom, and finance also get similar access to the UK market under these terms.

Commitment Three-year visa for IT professionals Currently, there are some 60,000 Indian intra-corporate transferees working in the UK's IT sector. The UK has promised to provide a three-year visa not just for these workers but also for their partners and dependents. The most significant part of this agreement is that the UK has agreed not to impose any numerical restrictions on these workers.