This place uses robot pets to care for dementia patients
What's the story
A care home in East London is using innovative technology like robot pets to improve the lives of its dementia patients.
Kallar Lodge on Gregory Road, Marks Gate, is the last remaining council-run care home in Barking and Dagenham.
This facility is part of the Adults Care and Support integrated care service and currently looks after 43 residents over 65 years old suffering from dementia.
Tech impact
How the devices are helping residents
Since September 2023, Kallar Lodge has been testing a range of devices as part of Barking and Dagenham Council's new care technology service with provider Alcove.
The introduction of robot dogs and cats has greatly reduced distress among residents.
Even non-verbal residents or those who are dysphasic have started interacting with these robotic animals, forming emotional bonds in the process.
Interaction
Source of comfort for residents
The robotic pets, which imitate the sounds of real dogs and cats, have been a source of comfort for residents.
They distract them from their worries and keep them engaged in one place for longer periods.
The staff at Kallar Lodge have noticed that these interactions leave the residents visibly happy.
Communication aid
Digital translators help tackle social isolation
Digital translators have also been instrumental in improving the quality of life for non-English speaking residents.
They help tackle social isolation and also improve connections with staff members.
Pauline Humphrey, Manager at Kallar Lodge, said these devices have improved people's self-esteem and social interactions significantly.