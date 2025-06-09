#WWDC2025: Three major Siri upgrades reportedly coming later this year
What's the story
Apple's Siri has been struggling for a while, but the tech giant is finally making some major improvements.
The changes are being led by a new leadership team and are expected to be rolled out with the launch of iOS 26 later this year.
The upcoming update will bring three major upgrades to Siri, making it more intelligent and personalized than ever before.
Upgrade #1
Personalized assistance based on your data
The first major upgrade is Siri's ability to provide personalized assistance based on your data.
As part of Apple's ecosystem, Siri will be able to access other Apple data in a privacy-sensitive way. This will allow it to provide assistance tailored specifically for you.
For instance, if you say, "Play that podcast Jamie recommended," Siri will locate and play the episode without you having to recall whether it came from a text or an email.
Upgrade #2
Hundreds of new actions for hands-free computing
The second major upgrade is the introduction of hundreds of new actions, including multi-app requests.
This means you can now ask Siri to perform tasks across different apps without having to open them individually.
For example, if you say "Add the photos from this morning to my Birding note," Siri will take care of it directly without any extra steps from your end.
Upgrade #3
Awareness of specific content on your screen
The third major upgrade is Siri's new ability to gain awareness of specific content on your screen.
This will let you reference it just like you would with a human assistant.
For instance, if a friend texts you their new address in Messages, you can say "Add this address to his contact card," and Siri will take care of it.