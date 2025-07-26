Priya Kapur named Sona Comstar's non-executive director amid family dispute
What's the story
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, popularly known as Sona Comstar, has appointed Priya Sachdev Kapur as a Non-Executive Director. The decision was made during the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on July 25. Priya is the wife of the late chairman Sunjay Kapur, who passed away on June 12 while playing polo in London.
Controversy
Priya's appointment amid feud with Rani
Priya's appointment as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Director is effective from June 23, 2025. However, her appointment comes amid a controversy with Rani Kapur, mother of the late Sunjay and former chairperson of the Sona group. In a letter dated July 24 to the board, Rani alleged that some people took advantage of their family's grief to seize control and undermine their legacy.
Company stance
Company's response to Rani's letter
Responding to Rani's allegations, Sona Comstar clarified that she is not a shareholder of the company and the AGM was conducted as per legal requirements. Rani had also requested a postponement of Sona Comstar's AGM. After Sunjay's demise, the board had unanimously appointed Jeffery Mark Overly as chairman on June 23, 2025.