Kiss cam controversy: Astronomer's Andy Byron plans to sue Coldplay

Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is reportedly considering legal action against Coldplay and event organizers, over the viral kiss cam incident that led to his resignation. The controversy erupted when Byron and Kristin Cabot, HR chief of Astronomer, were caught in a compromising position at a Coldplay concert near Boston last week. Chris Martin , the band's frontman, speculated about a possible affair during the show.

Legal grounds Byron reportedly suing for 'emotional distress' and 'invasion of privacy' Byron is reportedly considering suing Coldplay and event organizers for "emotional distress" and "invasion of privacy." He holds Martin responsible for the controversy that followed the kiss cam incident. A legal expert told New York Post that Byron could sue Coldplay over the fallout from his kiss cam incident with Cabot. Attorney Camron Dowlatshahi said a possible claim could be defamation if Martin implied they had an affair.

Defense strategy Source says Byron didn't give his consent to be filmed A source close to Byron told Page Six that he didn't give his consent to be filmed or publicly humiliated. Dowlatshahi clarified that Byron would have to prove "that there wasn't an affair" to establish defamation. He also said Byron would have to show in court that Martin "knew or should have known" he wasn't cheating "but made the statement anyway with malice."

Reaction Martin reportedly laughed at prospect of being sued Martin reportedly laughed at the prospect of being sued over a kiss cam incident. Legal experts have said that Byron's lawsuit would be a "long shot" as his expectation of privacy at a public concert with cameras and 70,000 people was nearly zero. Dowlatshahi said, "None of those elements will be met, so any claim against Coldplay would be frivolous."