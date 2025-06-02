Who is the model accusing Diddy and Weinstein of rape?
What's the story
Crystal McKinney, a former model who accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual assault last year, has now filed a lawsuit against the infamous film producer Harvey Weinstein.
The lawsuit was filed in New York City last week and alleges that Weinstein raped her and a friend in 2003 at his hotel room after luring them with promises of business opportunities.
Allegations
McKinney's lawsuit details alleged assault by Weinstein
The lawsuit claims that Weinstein, 73, invited McKinney and her unnamed friend into his hotel room after meeting them at a nightclub or lounge.
The former model alleges that the Shakespeare in Love producer forced them to perform sexual acts on each other before allegedly raping them.
In response to these allegations, Weinstein's attorney Imran H Ansari told Page Six on Sunday that his client "categorically denies the outlandish and fantastical claims."
McKinney's profession
From MTV discovery to fashion campaigns and screen appearances
McKinney is a model and ex-television personality who rose to fame after winning a modeling competition on MTV, which earned her a contract with IMG in 1998.
A native of Savannah, Georgia, she pursued modeling for major brands like Tommy Hilfiger and was featured in publications such as Elle and Cosmopolitan.
Beyond modeling, McKinney is also recognized for her roles in What Women Want (2000) and Total Request Live (1998), adding to her pop culture presence.
Earlier allegations
McKinney's previous lawsuit against Combs
In May 2024, she came forward accusing Combs of sexually assaulting her in 2003 following a Men's Fashion Week event in New York City.
She alleged that he drugged her and then forced her to "give him oral sex."
The Act Bad rapper has previously denied all sexual misconduct allegations against him.
Meanwhile, Combs is currently on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
Ongoing cases
Weinstein's legal troubles and health concerns
Weinstein was convicted in New York State for rape and sexual assault in 2020, receiving a 23-year prison sentence.
However, his convictions were overturned in April 2024 due to the New York Court of Appeals ruling that he didn't receive a fair trial.
In January, he requested a New York judge to expedite his retrial date, citing poor health conditions.
He's currently serving time on Rikers Island for sex crimes charges from his 2022 California convictions.