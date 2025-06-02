Aamir got 'thoughtful gift' from SRK; but never used it
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently shared a nostalgic story about his friend, fellow superstar Shah Rukh Khan, during an appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast.
The hilarious story revolves around a laptop that SRK gifted to Aamir in 1996.
Despite the thoughtful gesture, Aamir confessed he ended up never using the expensive Toshiba laptop.
Here's what happened.
Gift details
The story behind the unexpected gift
Aamir recalled a time when he and Shah Rukh appeared on a television show together.
During this appearance, Aamir admitted to being "technologically challenged."
This revelation led SRK to insist that he help Aamir get used to technology.
"He said, 'What? You've never used a laptop? It's so important! I'm buying a new laptop—I'll get the same one for you too.' He actually did proper research," Aamir shared.
Tech troubles
SRK bought laptop and even set it up for him!
Aamir, who describes himself as "completely analog," confessed to his struggles with technology.
He said, "I'm not a digital person at all. I'm completely analog. Like when people have meetings on Zoom, I just don't get how that works."
Despite his reluctance, SRK bought the laptop and even set it up for him!
Unused gift
The laptop remained unused for years
Aamir further revealed that the laptop remained untouched for four years.
"Four years later, his manager stumbled upon the forgotten device tucked away in a drawer," he said.
"When he asked if he could use it, I had forgotten it even existed."
The actor admitted, "That was Shah Rukh's thoughtful gift," but sadly, he "never even got to use it."