Aamir recalled a time when he and Shah Rukh appeared on a television show together.

During this appearance, Aamir admitted to being "technologically challenged."

This revelation led SRK to insist that he help Aamir get used to technology.

"He said, 'What? You've never used a laptop? It's so important! I'm buying a new laptop—I'll get the same one for you too.' He actually did proper research," Aamir shared.