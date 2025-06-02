What's the story

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face each other in the final of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

RCB qualified for the final after beating PBKS in Qualifier 1.

Meanwhile, PBKS won Qualifier 2 versus Mumbai Indians to reach the final.

RCB talisman Virat Kohli has enjoyed facing PBKS in the IPL. We decode his stats.