Virat Kohli averages 36 versus PBKS in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face each other in the final of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
RCB qualified for the final after beating PBKS in Qualifier 1.
Meanwhile, PBKS won Qualifier 2 versus Mumbai Indians to reach the final.
RCB talisman Virat Kohli has enjoyed facing PBKS in the IPL. We decode his stats.
Vs PBKS
Kohli has scored 1,116 runs versus PBKS
Kohli has been a run machine against PBKS. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns a tally of 1,116 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 133.01. He has one century and six fifties to his name with the best score being a brilliant 113.
PBKS and RCB met thrice this season with Kohli scoring 1, 74* and 12.
Do you know?
Kohli needs 19 runs to make this record against PBKS
Kohli is the 2nd-highest scorer versus PBKS in IPL history. Notably, he can etch his name in history books by surpassing David Warner in terms of most runs against PBKS. Warner owns 1,134 runs at 49.30. Kohli needs 19 runs to break Warner's record.
Numbers
Kohli's crunch IPL numbers and performance this season
Overall in the IPL, Kohli has bagged 8,618 runs from 266 matches (258 innings) at an average of 39.53.
In addition to 63 fifties, he has clobbered 8 tons. His strike rate is 132.91.
Meanwhile, the 36-year-old has bagged 614 runs from 14 matches at 55.81 in 2025. He has smashed 8 fifties with his strike rate being in excess of 146.
Information
Kohli vs these PBKS bowlers in IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 10 innings, Kohli has scored 100 runs versus left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh at 50. His strike rate is 175.43 (2 dismissals). Across 5 inings, Kohli owns 45 runs versus Yuzvendra Chahal, who has dismissed the former once.