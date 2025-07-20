Nitish Kumar Reddy suffers knee injury ahead of Manchester Test

Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is in danger of being ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England . The all-rounder suffered a knee injury while training in the gym on Sunday. Scans have confirmed ligament damage, ESPNcricinfo reported. The development is a major setback for India's squad ahead of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Manchester on July 23.

Injury woes Team India rattled with injuries Reddy's injury is not the only concern for India's squad. Fast bowlers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are also nursing injuries that could keep them out of the fourth Test. Rishabh Pant got injured in the Lord's Test and it remains to be seen whether he makes the cut. Pacer Anshul Kamboj has been added to India's squad to provide cover. Lastly, Jasprit Bumrah's workload-management concern is another factor Team India needs to address. He has played 2 of the three Tests and will feature in one of the remaining two.

Test history Reddy had a decent outing at Lord's After missing the series-opener in Leeds, Reddy played in the second and third Tests. He had a disappointing outing in Birmingham with match tallies of just two runs and six wicketless overs. However, he made a significant impact at Lord's, dismissing England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in the same over during the first innings and picking one wicket in the 3rd innings. He also score 30 and 13 runs with bat respectively.