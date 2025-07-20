1st T20I, Parvez Hossain Emon floors Pakistan with 56*: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh opener Parvez Hossain Emon shone for his side in the 1st T20I of the three-match series held in Dhaka on Sunday. Bangladesh dismissed Pakistan for 110 runs in 19.3 overs. In response, Emon's clutch 56* helped his side recover from 7/2 to win the contest by 7 wickets. Alongside Towhid Hridoy, Emon shared 73-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Here's more.
Knock
A superb effort from the opening batter
Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan Tamim and skipper Litton Das early to be reduced to 7/2. Emon was joined by Hridoy and the duo attacked the Pakistan bowlers. The counter-attacking approach made the chase easier. Credit to Emon to stay until the end and see it through for his side. He scored 56* from 39 balls, hitting three fours and 5 sixes.
Information
2nd fifty in T20Is for Emon
In 16 T20Is, Emon owns 360 runs at an average of 24. In addition to a ton, he has 2 fifties. Meanwhile, overall in T20s, he has racked up 1,485 runs from 64 matches at 24.34. This was his 7th fifty (100s: 2).