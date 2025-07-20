1st T20I, Parvez Hossain Emon floors Pakistan with 56*: Stats

Knock

A superb effort from the opening batter

Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan Tamim and skipper Litton Das early to be reduced to 7/2. Emon was joined by Hridoy and the duo attacked the Pakistan bowlers. The counter-attacking approach made the chase easier. Credit to Emon to stay until the end and see it through for his side. He scored 56* from 39 balls, hitting three fours and 5 sixes.