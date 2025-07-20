Team India meets Manchester United players at Carrington: Details here
What's the story
In a rare and delightful crossover, the Indian men's cricket team met players and staff from Premier League club Manchester United. The event was held at Carrington, United's training base in Manchester, ahead of India's fourth Test against England. The informal meet-up saw players from both teams engaging in a fun exchange of jerseys and skills with footballs and cricket bats.
Memorable moments
Maguire tries his hand at cricket
The highlight of the event was Harry Maguire, United's defender, trying his hand at cricket against India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill showcased his multi-sport skills by taking a penalty during the football drills. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also posed with a customized Manchester United shirt while French defender Leny Yoro held up an Indian Test jersey in return.
Player interactions
Young Indian players explore the United camp
Young Indian players like Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna were also part of the meet. They interacted with United stars Mason Mount and Maguire while exploring the United camp. Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, and Washington Sundar were also seen interacting with United's coaching staff and players. The event highlighted the camaraderie between two sporting giants sponsored by Adidas.
Team adjustments
Injuries to Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh
India's preparations for the fourth Test at Old Trafford have been hampered by injuries to key seamers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. While Akash is managing a groin niggle that surfaced during the Lord's Test, Arshdeep hurt his bowling hand in a training session in Beckenham. Both are now doubtful for the Manchester clash, prompting selectors to bring Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj as cover for the final two Tests of the series.
Twitter Post
Check pics!
United in Manchester.🤝 #TeamIndia | @adidas | @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/zGrIqrcHKG— BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2025