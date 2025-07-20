Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes promises a 'different' season: Details here

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has promised a "different" season for the Gunners, acknowledging that they have "let a couple of titles slip through our fingers" in recent years. The Brazilian's comments come as the team prepares for its pre-season tour of Singapore and Hong Kong. Under manager Mikel Arteta , Arsenal have seen significant transformation but haven't won major silverware since their FA Cup triumph in 2020.

Words I think this year will be different, says Gabriel Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for three consecutive years. They also lost in the semi-finals of both the Champions League and Carabao Cup last season to Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle respectively. Speaking to BBC Sport, the defender said, "I don't think we can give excuses. We did everything we could in the last three years. I feel like we had a little bit of bad luck sometimes, but we all believe that we can win big titles." "We're focused on what our manager is telling us to do, and what we have to do, and what we have to improve. I think this year will be different."

Injury woes Injuries to key players disrupted Arsenal's attack last season Last season, Arsenal's attack was disrupted by long-term injuries to key players like Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli. Striker Gabriel Jesus also missed a large part of the campaign due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. These absences forced midfielder Mikel Merino to play as a makeshift center-forward at times. Despite these challenges, academy products Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri broke into the first team during this period.

New signings The Gunners have been active in the transfer market Arsenal has been active in the transfer market, bringing in players like winger Noni Madueke, midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The club is also close to finalizing deals for striker Viktor Gyokeres and young defender Cristhian Mosquera. Gabriel believes these new additions will strengthen the squad as they prepare for their Premier League season opener against Manchester United on August 17.