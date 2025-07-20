Bangladesh tame Pakistan by 7 wickets in 1st T20I: Stats

Bangladesh have defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in 1st T20I of the three-match series held at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. A disciplined bowling effort saw Bangladesh bowl Pakistan out for 110 in 19.3 overs. Taskin Ahmed picked a three-fer whereas Mustafizur Rahman was stupendous with an economical effort. In reponse, a fifty from Parvez Hossain Emon stole the show for Bangladesh.

PAK Pakistan get floored by Bangladesh in Dhaka Pakistan lost half their side inside 8 overs and kept struggling to form partnerships. Fakhar Zaman's wicket in the 12th over hurt them further. A 33-run stand thereafter between Khushdil and Abbas Afridi helped Pakistan get past 100. However, Bangladesh responded brilliantly to not let Pakistan get past 120. Fakhar was his side's top scorer with a 34-ball 44.

Fakhar Fakhar scores a valuable knock Pakistan suffered a middle-order collapse after Bangladesh elected to field in Dhaka. Notably, Fakhar was the only player in the top six to score in double figures. He held his end while Pakistan were down to 46/5. Fakhar, who was looking solid, was eventually run out in the 12th over. He smashed 6 fours and 1 six with Pakistan getting reduced to 70/6.

Stats 2nd-most sixes for Pakistan in T20Is Fakhar now has the second-most sixes for the side in T20Is. He reached the landmark with his only six in the contest. He broke a tie with Mohammad Hafeez and is now only behind Mohammad Rizwan. He went past Hafeez's tally of 76 T20I sixes. With 77 sixes, the former is only behind Rizwan (95).

Runs Fakhar races to 1,893 T20I runs Since making his debut in 2017, Falhar has racked up 1,893 T20I runs at an average of 22.80, as per ESPNcricinfo. His strike rate in the format goes past 132. In terms of T20I runs for Pakistan, Zaman is only behind Babar Azam, Rizwan, Hafeez, and Shoaib Malik. His tally includes 11 half-centuries. Apart from 77 sixes, Zaman also has 178 fours.

Taskin Taskin Ahmed shines with three-fer against Pakistan Taskin, who shared the new ball with Mahedi Hasan, struck in his very first over. He dismissed Pakistan opener Saim Ayub to give Bangladesh their first breakthrough. He was wicketless in the next two overs. Taskin bowled the innings's final over, which saw Faheem Ashraf depart on the first ball. He removed Abbas Afridi to wrap up Pakistan's innings. His final figures read 3.3-0-22-3.

Wickets Taskin races to 233 wickets in T20s With this effort, Taskin has raced to 85 wickets in T20I cricket. In 75 T20Is, he has a bowling average of 23.22. His economy rate in the format reads 7.57. The star seamer has 2 four-wicket hauls to his name, and his best bowling figures read 4/16. Overall in T20s, he has snapped up 233 wickets at just 21.71.

FIzz Fizz enters record books Left-arm pacer Mustafizur etched his name in the T20I record books. He took two wickets for just six runs in four overs, making it the most economical four-over spell for Bangladesh in T20Is. Rahman's final figures read 4-0-6-2. He bowled 18 dot balls and didn't concede a boundary. Rahman now has the most economical four-over spell for Bangladesh in T20Is (ER: 1.50).

Information 138 T20I scalps for Fizz Overall, Rahman has raced to 138 wickets from 110 T20Is at an average of 21.07. His tally includes 3 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers. Versus Pakistan, he has bagged 8 wickets from 8 matches at 25.25.

Chase Bangladesh claim crucial win after being 7/2 Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Litton Das early to be reduced to 7/2. Thereafter, Emon and Towhid Hridoy added 73 runs for the 3rd wicket. Hridoy fell for a 37-ball 36. Emon went on to reach his fifty. He added an unbeaten 32-run stand with Jaker Ali, who managed 15* from 10 balls.