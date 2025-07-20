Taskin Ahmed shines with three-fer against Pakistan in Dhaka: Stats

Bangladesh bowled Pakistan out for 110 in the 1st T20I at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, on July 20. The hosts were powered by Taskin Ahmed , who was the pick of their bowlers. He took three wickets with an economy rate of 6.30. Bangladesh had a concerted bowling effort, with Mustafizur Rahman recording the most economical four-over spell for Bangladesh. Here are the stats.

Spell Two wickets in final over Taskin, who shared the new ball with Mahedi Hasan, struck in his very first over. He dismissed Pakistan opener Saim Ayub to give Bangladesh their first breakthrough. He was wicketless in the next two overs. Taskin bowled the innings's final over, which saw Faheem Ashraf depart on the first ball. He removed Abbas Afridi to wrap up Pakistan's innings. His final figures read 3.3-0-22-3.

Career Taskin races to 85 wickets With this effort, Taskin has raced to 85 wickets in T20I cricket. In 75 T20Is, he has a bowling average of 23.22. His economy rate in the format reads 7.57. The star seamer has 2 four-wicket hauls to his name, and his best bowling figures read 4/16. No other Bangladesh bowler has more than 55 wickets in T20Is.