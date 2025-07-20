England to host 2027, 2029, 2031 WTC finals: Details here

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that England will host the next three editions of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The decision was taken at the ICC Annual General Meeting in Singapore. As per the ICC, the hosting rights for the 2027, 2029, and 2031 WTC finals have been awarded to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), "owing to their successful track record in hosting recent finals."

Track record All three WTC finals in England As of now, England have hosted all three WTC finals - The Rose Bowl in Southampton (2021), The Oval in London (2023), and Lord's (2025). New Zealand beat India in the inaugural final while Australia emerged victorious against India in the second. The third final was held at the Home of Cricket, with South Africa ending their major ICC trophy drought. They emphatically beat Australia.