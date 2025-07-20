South Africa humble Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in T20I tri-series

South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in the 4th match of the 2025 tri-series also involving New Zealand. This is Zimbabwe's 3rd successive defeat in the tournament and a second versus South Africa. The hosts compiled 144/6 in 20 overs. Brian Bennett scored a valuable 61-run knock. In response, fifties from Rassie van der Dussen and Rubin Hermann helped the Proteas win.

ZIM How did Zimbabwe's innings pan out? Zimbabwe lost Wessly Madhevere and Clive Madande within six overs, with the hosts reeling at 28/2. They lost another pivotal wicket in the form of Sikandar Raza (9). However, Bennett's timely counter-attack saved the hosts from a collapse. His 78-run partnership with Ryan Burl helped the team recover. Zimbabwe were reduced to 126/6 before Burl's unbeaten knock helped them surpass 140.

Bennett 4th fifty from the blade of Bennett Bennett slammed 61 from 43 balls. He hit 7 fours and three sixes. During the innings, he surpassed 800 runs in the format. In 33 T20Is, he has racked up 804 runs at an average of 25.93. His strike rate in the format reads 136.96, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, Bennett got to his maiden half-century in home T20Is and a fourth overall.

Burl Ryan Burl becomes Zimbabwe's 4th-highest run-scorer in T20Is Burl became the 4th-highest run-scorer for Zimbabwe in T20 internationals. He reached this landmark with just his second run in the contest versus SA in Harare. Burl came in when Zimbabwe were 44/3 in the 9th over. He scored 36* runs, slamming two fours and a six. Playing his 93rd T20I, Burl has raced to 1,484 runs at 25.15 from 85 innings.

Duo Key bowling stats of Bosch and Ngidi Corbin Bosch was the pick of the Proteas bowlers. He claimed 2/16 from his 4 overs. Bosch, who opened his wickets tally in T20Is, raced to 62 scalps overall in T20s at 33.33. Lungi Ngidi claimed 1/29 from four overs. In 144 T20s, he has picked 186 wickets at 21.20. 66 of his wickets have come for SA at 21.07.

Information Nandre Burger impresses with 1/20 Fellow SA pacer Nandre Burger took 1/20 from his 4 overs. Playing just his 4th T20I, he has raced to 3 scalps at 42.66. Overall in T20s, he owns 87 wickets from 77 matches at 23.26.

Chase How did South Africa get the chase done? Wicketkeeeper-batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius was dismissed early on before Reeza Hendricks also perished leaving SA reeling at 22/2. A 106-run stand between Rassie and Hermann stole the show. The two were terrific and maintained a fine tempo to keep the scorecard moving. Hermann fell for a brisk 36-ball 63 before Rassie and Dewald Brevis completed the chase in 17.2 overs.

Information 41st T20 fifty for Rassie van der Dussen Rassie scored an unbeaten 52 from 41 balls. He slammed six fours. In 228 T20s, the veteran batter owns 6,585 runs at 37.41. In addition to 5 tons, he now owns 41 fifties. For SA, he has scored 1,331 runs at 34.12 (50s: 10).

Do you know? Hermann entertains with rapid 63 Hermann smashed 63 from 36 balls as mentioned. He hit three fours and four sixes. This is now his maiden T20I fifty in what was his 3rd appearance. He owns 109 runs at 36.33. Overall in T20s, he owns 1,227 runs (50s: 7, 100s: 1).