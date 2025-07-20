Mustafizur Rahman records most economical four-over spell for Bangladesh (T20Is)

Bangladesh bowled Pakistan out for 110 in the 1st T20I at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, on July 20. While Bangladesh were powered by Taskin Ahmed's three wickets, Mustafizur Rahman etched his name in the T20I record books. He took two wickets for just six runs in four overs, making it the most economical four-over spell for Bangladesh in T20Is. Here are the stats.

Spell Rahman shines against Pakistan As mentioned, Taskin was the pick of Bangladesh's bowlers. However, Rahman's economical spell kept Pakistan batters at bay. Rahman took his first wicket in his very first over, dismissing Hasan Nawaz for a duck. Later in the innings, the left-arm pacer stopped Khushdil Shah (18) from going big. Rahman's final figures read 4-0-6-2. He bowled 18 dot balls and didn't concede a boundary.

Record Rahman goes past Rishad Hossain As mentioned, Rahman now has the most economical four-over spell for Bangladesh in T20Is (1.50). According to ESPNcricinfo, no other Bangladesh bowler has recorded an economy rate of 1.50 or less in a four-over spell. In Dhaka, Rahman broke the record of Rishad Hossain, who took 1/7 in four overs against USA in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.