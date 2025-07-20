Mustafizur Rahman records most economical four-over spell for Bangladesh (T20Is)
What's the story
Bangladesh bowled Pakistan out for 110 in the 1st T20I at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, on July 20. While Bangladesh were powered by Taskin Ahmed's three wickets, Mustafizur Rahman etched his name in the T20I record books. He took two wickets for just six runs in four overs, making it the most economical four-over spell for Bangladesh in T20Is. Here are the stats.
Spell
Rahman shines against Pakistan
As mentioned, Taskin was the pick of Bangladesh's bowlers. However, Rahman's economical spell kept Pakistan batters at bay. Rahman took his first wicket in his very first over, dismissing Hasan Nawaz for a duck. Later in the innings, the left-arm pacer stopped Khushdil Shah (18) from going big. Rahman's final figures read 4-0-6-2. He bowled 18 dot balls and didn't concede a boundary.
Record
Rahman goes past Rishad Hossain
As mentioned, Rahman now has the most economical four-over spell for Bangladesh in T20Is (1.50). According to ESPNcricinfo, no other Bangladesh bowler has recorded an economy rate of 1.50 or less in a four-over spell. In Dhaka, Rahman broke the record of Rishad Hossain, who took 1/7 in four overs against USA in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.
Information
Rahman races to 138 T20I wickets
Overall, Rahman has raced to 138 wickets from 110 T20Is with an average of 21.07. His tally includes 3 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers. In terms of T20I wickets for Bangladesh, Rahman is only behind Shakib Al Hasan (149).