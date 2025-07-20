Shubman Gill eyes this massive record in Old Trafford Test

Indian captain Shubman Gill is on the verge of breaking a major record in Test cricket . Under him, India will vie for a comeback in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. They are 1-2 behind, with Old Trafford set to host the 4th Test. Notably, Gill could become the Asian batter with most runs in a bilateral Test series in England. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf holds the incumbent record.

Series stats Gill set to break Yousuf's record Gill has been in terrific form throughout the series. He has racked up 607 runs from just three matches at a stunning average of 101.16. His scores in the series, so far, read 147, 8, 269, 161, 16, and 6. The Indian opener will have to score just 25 runs to surpass Yousuf, who owns the most runs by an Asian batter in a Test series in England. The latter scored 631 runs in four matches at 90.14 in 2006.

Do you know? Who owns the overall record? The overall record for the most runs in a Test series on England soil is held by Sir Donald Bradman. He slammed a whopping 974 runs from five Tests at 139.14 (4 tons) in the 1930 Ashes, in England. These are also the most runs in any bilateral Test series.

Record-breaking Record for India-England Tests Gill eyes another significant feat in the ongoing series. He could become the batter with most runs in an India-England Test series in England. The current record is held by Graham Gooch. He slammed 752 runs during India's tour of England in 1990. If Gill reaches there, he will also get past Joe Root (737 runs in 2021-22) and Michael Vaughan (615 runs in 2002).

Records Notable records broken by Gill so far Gill already has the most runs for India in a Test series in England. He earlier surpassed Rahul Dravid, who scored 602 runs in 2002. At Edgbaston, Gill became the second-youngest double-centurion as Indian skipper in Tests (25y 298d). He also set a new record for the highest score by an Indian captain in Test cricket. Gill later became the first player to score a double-ton and 150 in the same Test.