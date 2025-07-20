Fakhar Zaman becomes Pakistan batter with second-most T20I sixes: Stats

Senior Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has unlocked another achievement. He now has the second-most sixes for the side in T20Is. Zaman reached the landmark in the 1st T20I against Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. He broke a tie with the great Mohammad Hafeez and is now only behind Mohammad Rizwan. Here are the key stats.

Knock Zaman does majority of scoring for Pakistan Pakistan suffered a middle-order collapse after Bangladesh elected to field in Dhaka. Notably, Zaman was the only player in the top six to score in double figures. He held his end while Pakistan were down to 46/5. Zaman, who was looking solid, was eventually run out in the 12th over. He departed for a 33-ball 44 (6 fours and 1 six).

Sixes Zaman only behind Rizwan Zaman went past Hafeez's tally of 76 T20I sixes with his first maximum of the match. With 77-plus sixes, the former is only behind Rizwan. The latter owns the most sixes for Pakistan in the format (95). Only two other batters have more than 70 sixes for Pakistan in T20I cricket - Shahid Afridi and Babar Azam (73 each).

Stats A look at his T20I stats Since making his debut in 2017, Zaman has racked up 1,893 T20I runs at an average of 22.80. His strike rate in the format goes past 132. In terms of T20I runs for Pakistan, Zaman is only behind Babar, Rizwan, Hafeez, and Shoaib Malik. His tally includes 11 half-centuries. Apart from 77 sixes, Zaman also has 178 fours.