Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett slams his fourth T20I fifty: Key stats

Zimbabwe lost Wessly Madhevere and Clive Madande within six overs, with the hosts reeling at 28/2. They lost another pivotal wicket in the form of Sikandar Raza (9). However, Bennett's timely counter-attack saved the hosts from a collapse. His partnership with Burl helped them get past 120. Lungi Ngidi finally knocked over Bennett. His 61-run knock was packed with 7 fours and 3 sixes.

Stats

A look at his T20I stats

As mentioned, Bennett raced to his fourth half-century in T20I cricket. During the innings, he surpassed 800 runs in the format. In 33 T20Is, he has racked up 804 runs at an average of 25.93. His strike rate in the format reads 136.96, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, Bennett got to his maiden half-century in home T20Is. He owns 420 T20I runs at home.