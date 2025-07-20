Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett slams his fourth T20I fifty: Key stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett played a crucial knock against South Africa in the 2025 T20I Tri-Series at Harare Sports Club. Bennett hammered a 43-ball 61 after the hosts were down to 44/3, with SA electing to field. His 78-run stand with Ryan Burl helped Zimbabwe reach 144/6 in 20 overs. Notably, Bennett slammed his fourth half-century in T20I cricket.
Knock
Bennett saves Zimbabwe from collapse
Zimbabwe lost Wessly Madhevere and Clive Madande within six overs, with the hosts reeling at 28/2. They lost another pivotal wicket in the form of Sikandar Raza (9). However, Bennett's timely counter-attack saved the hosts from a collapse. His partnership with Burl helped them get past 120. Lungi Ngidi finally knocked over Bennett. His 61-run knock was packed with 7 fours and 3 sixes.
Stats
A look at his T20I stats
As mentioned, Bennett raced to his fourth half-century in T20I cricket. During the innings, he surpassed 800 runs in the format. In 33 T20Is, he has racked up 804 runs at an average of 25.93. His strike rate in the format reads 136.96, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, Bennett got to his maiden half-century in home T20Is. He owns 420 T20I runs at home.