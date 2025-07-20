Ryan Burl becomes Zimbabwe's 4th-highest run-scorer in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
Veteran all-rounder Ryan Burl has become the 4th-highest run-scorer for Zimbabwe in T20 internationals. He reached this landmark with just his second run in the tri-series match against South Africa at the Harare Sports Club. Burl went past Craig Ervine's tally of 1,449 runs to attain the milestone. Burl went on to score 36* as Zimbabwe managed 144/6 in 20 overs. Here's more.
Information
A crucial effort with the bat
Burl came in when Zimbabwe were 44/3 in the 9th over. He added 78 runs for the 4th wicket alongside half-centurion Brian Bennett (61). Burl's efforts helped Zimbabwe get to 144. He hit two fours and a six in his knock.
Numbers
Here are his stats
Playing his 93rd T20I as per ESPNcricinfo, Burl has raced to 1,484 runs at 25.15 from 85 innings. The tally includes three fifties, with 61 being his best score (SR: 121-plus). Burl is now only behind Sikandar Raza (2,478), Sean Williams (1,691), and Hamilton Masakadza (1,662) in terms of T20I runs for Zimbabwe. Over 550 of Burl's T20 runs have come at home.
DYK
Burl owns this double
With his leg-spin bowling, Burl has claimed 55 T20I wickets at a stellar average of 20.90. His economy of 6.98 is also impressive. Notably, Sikandar Raza is the only other Zimbabwe all-rounder with the T20I double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets. Sean Williams, who retired from T20Is with 48 wickets, missed out on being the third all-rounder with this milestone.