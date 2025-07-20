Rohit Sharma led India to Champions Trophy glory despite injury

According to Jatin Paranjape, the former Indian cricket team selector, Rohit Sharma led India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title win despite a hamstring injury. Paranjape told The Times of India that Rohit was battling the injury for the last four or five months. While India defeated New Zealand in the final, Rohit became the third Indian captain to win the 50-over Champions Trophy.

Retirement debate 'Thought he would play a little more' In May this year, Rohit announced a shock retirement from Test cricket. He had already left T20Is. Paranjape expressed his belief that the star cricketer could have continued playing longer. "He could have — he should have — played a little bit more. I thought maybe for a couple more years. Rohit was also struggling with a hamstring injury for the last four or five months. He didn't get a lot of rest," said the former Indian selector.

Information Approach in IPL 2025 Following the Champions Trophy, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene cited a similar reason behind using Rohit as an impact substitute in IPL 2025. As per Jayawardene, the decision was taken owing to the injury that Rohit suffered during the Champions Trophy.

Champions Trophy India's journey to Champions Trophy title Under Rohit's leadership, India were dominant in the 2025 Champions Trophy. They played all their matches in Dubai owing to political reasons. Their campaign began with six-wicket win against Bangladesh, followed by another six-wicket triumph over Pakistan. India continued their strong performance with a thrilling victory over New Zealand. They sealed their place in the final after defeating Australia by four wickets. India then defeated the Black Caps in the final by four wickets.