Rohit Sharma bids adieu to Test cricket: Details here
What's the story
Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
Rohit bowed out from the longest format for India, announcing the same via social media on Wednesday.
The narrative around Rohit's retirement was set during the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where his batting form dipped.
Rohit is currently playing in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians.
Rohit
A forgettable series against Australia for Rohit
Rohit struggled to make a mark in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and contribute significantly to the team's efforts.
After missing the series opener, Rohit joined the team for the second Test, but was unable to find his form.
His struggles continued into the Melbourne Test where he scored only three runs in the first innings and was dismissed for nine runs in the second.
DYK
Unfortunate record for Rohit
This lackluster performance led to an unfortunate record for Rohit, who posted the lowest batting average for a touring captain in a Test series in Australia.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he managed just 31 runs at 6.20 in the 2024/25 BGT series, which now stands as the lowest average for any touring captain in a Test series Down Under (minimum 5 innings).
Sufferings
India suffered under Rohit in their last two Test series
Under Rohit's captaincy, India suffered in their last two Test series. They were blown away by New Zealand at home in the three-match series.
Thereafter, they struggled against the Aussies in their tour Down Under.
India lost six of the eight Tests played in the series versus New Zealand and Australia.
This saw India miss out in qualification for the World Test Championship final.
Sack
BCCI had decided to sack Rohit as captain
The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI senior selection committee had decided to sack Rohit as India's Test captain for the upcoming England tour, reported The Indian Express.
The report added that Rohit was due to travel to England as part of the squad as a specialist batter, but the selectors were repeatedly not ready to keep him as captain based on his recent red-ball form.
Stats
A look at Rohit's Test stats
In 67 Test matches for India, Rohit slammed 4,301 runs at 40.57. In addition to 12 Test tons, he smashed 18 fifties with the best score of 212.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit scored 2,535 runs at home, averaging 51.73 (100:s 10, 50s: 8).
In 31 away Tests, Rohit scored 1,644 runs at 31.01 (100s: 2, 50s: 10).
He smashed 122 runs at neutral venues.
Information
Decoding Rohit's captaincy stats
Rohit captained India in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine and three. He has a win percentage of 50. Rohit scored 1,254 runs as captain at 30.58. He hit 4 tons and 4 fifties.
Words
I am retiring from Test cricket, says Rohit
"Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," Rohit said on Wednesday evening in a social media post.