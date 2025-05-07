What's the story

Uncapped batter Urvil Patel has received his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) cap.

Chennai Super Kings added the Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter to their Playing XI in Match 57 of IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Patel was recently signed by CSK as a direct replacement for the injured Vansh Bedi, who was ruled out of IPL 2025.

The 26-year-old Patel joined CSK at his base price of ₹30 lakh.