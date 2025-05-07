Urvil Patel makes IPL debut, gets CSK cap: His journey
What's the story
Uncapped batter Urvil Patel has received his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) cap.
Chennai Super Kings added the Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter to their Playing XI in Match 57 of IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
Patel was recently signed by CSK as a direct replacement for the injured Vansh Bedi, who was ruled out of IPL 2025.
The 26-year-old Patel joined CSK at his base price of ₹30 lakh.
Entry
How Patel entered CSK roster
Patel's CSK journey started when he was called for a mid-season trial, after an elbow injured ruled captain Ruturaj Gaikwad out of IPL 2025.
Although uncapped in the IPL, this will be Patel's second stint. He was with Gujarat Titans in the 2023 edition.
Patel would aim to shine for CSK, who are already out of the playoff race.
Century
Patel hammered a 28-ball ton
As per ESPNcricinfo, Patel wasn't even mentioned for bidding in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
However, he made headlines by hitting a 28-ball hundred against Tripura in Indore. This is the joint second-fastest ton in T20 cricket, with Abhishek Sharma.
Only Estonia's Sahil Chauhan is ahead of the duo. He scored a century in 27 balls in a T20I against Cyprus last year.
Stats
A look at his T20 stats
Patel, a right-handed batter, has played 47 matches in his T20 career so far, scoring 1,162 runs at an average of 26.40 and a strike rate of 170.38.
Apart from two centuries, he owns four half-centuries in the format.
In the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Patel scored 315 runs from six innings at an average of 78.75 and strike rate of nearly 230.
He hammered the most sixes for a batter (29).