Tata Motors's profit falls 30.5% on lower sales

Tata Motors has reported a 30.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter. The company's net profit stood at ₹3,924 crore, down from ₹5,643 crore in the same quarter last year. The decline was mainly due to lower sales across all business segments and reduced profitability at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) , which was hit by US trade tariffs.

Revenue dip Slight decline in revenue Along with the profit drop, Tata Motors also witnessed a slight decline in its revenue for the June quarter. The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,03,792 crore, which is a 2.45% decline from ₹1,06,399 crore in the same period last year. However, this figure was higher than analysts' average estimates of ₹1 lakh crore for the quarter under review.

Margin decline Significant drop in EBITDA Tata Motors also witnessed a significant decline in its EBITDA for the June quarter. The company's EBITDA fell by 39.2% YoY to ₹9,724 crore, with an EBITDA margin slipping by 480 basis points to 9.2%. This is the lowest margin recorded in several quarters and indicates a tough financial period for the company amid declining sales and profitability across its business segments.

Trade impact Decline in revenue largely due to JLR The decline in revenue at Tata Motors was largely attributed to JLR, which accounts for about two-thirds of the company's overall revenue. The revenue from JLR fell by 9.2% to £6.6 billion during the quarter under review. This was primarily due to the imposition of 27.5% US trade tariffs on cars produced in the UK and EU and exported to the US, impacting overall sales performance for Tata Motors's global operations.