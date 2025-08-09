Want to work with NITI Aayog? Check out this portal

NITI Aayog just rolled out the 'Work for Viksit Bharat' portal, where skilled folks can apply for roles in areas like economics, big data, climate change, and infrastructure. The idea is to bring fresh talent into policymaking and help shape India's development journey.

Portal covers 20+ sectors If you've ever wanted your work to actually impact national projects, this is a real chance.

The portal covers 20+ sectors—think agriculture, health, education—and aims to get young professionals and experienced consultants involved in building a developed India by 2047.

Salary, experience, and how to apply There are two main roles: Young Professionals (master's degree, under 32 years old) with a salary of ₹70,000/month; and Consultant Grade 2 (8-15 years' experience, under 50) earning ₹1.45-2.65 lakh/month.

Applying is pretty simple: make an account on workforbharat.niti.gov.in, fill out your profile, pick your sector(s), and wait for job alerts.