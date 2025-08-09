Intel CEO brushes off Trump's 'quit' demand
Intel's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, just brushed off Donald Trump's call for him to quit.
The ex-president accused Tan of having conflicts of interest because of past investments in Chinese tech firms—some reportedly linked to China's military.
Tan called these claims "misinformation" and said he's fully committed to Intel and US national security.
Tan's investment history under pressure
Tan reassured Intel employees that he's always played by the rules during his 40-year career in US tech.
Even with pressure from some politicians about his investment history, Intel's board says they have full confidence in his leadership.
The company is still working with the US government on any concerns.
Tensions rise over potential national security risks
Before joining Intel as CEO, Tan invested in several Chinese companies while working as a venture capitalist—including some with military links.
Things got tense after Cadence Design Systems (where Tan was previously CEO) admitted it broke US export laws by sending chip tech to a Chinese military university.
This raised fresh questions about national security, especially since Intel works closely with the US government.