PNB Housing shares tank 17% as CEO quits

Key man risk

Kousgi actually turned things around during his time—he slashed bad loans from 6.06% to just 1.07% and grew the loan book by 47%, focusing on affordable housing.

Investors are worried about "key man risk"—basically, what happens when a top leader suddenly leaves.

The company is already working on a backup plan and is in the process of bringing in new nominee directors from Punjab National Bank (pending official approval) to keep things steady.