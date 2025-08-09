Next Article
AU Small Finance Bank shifts headquarters to Mumbai
AU Small Finance Bank is shifting its headquarters from Jaipur to Mumbai, following approval from the Reserve Bank of India to become a universal bank.
This move is part of meeting RBI's requirements, including transferring promoter shares to a non-operative holding company.
CEO on potential tax bumps and growth opportunities
CEO Sanjay Agarwal says this new structure could open up fresh growth in other financial services.
While there might be some tax bumps during the share transfer, he's optimistic they'll handle it.
Overall, the shift aims to boost operations and set the stage for bigger opportunities in finance.