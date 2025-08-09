Next Article
Air India resumes international flights after 'Safety pause'
After a brief "Safety Pause" in June, Air India is back to running international flights as of August 1, 2025.
The airline hit pause to do extra safety checks and deal with some airspace issues, but aims to have everything fully up and running by October 1, 2025.
Keeping passengers safe was the main focus throughout.
The break was sparked by an incident on flight AI171 in June, which led Air India to inspect its Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 fleet under DGCA supervision.
Thankfully, no problems turned up during these deep-dive checks.
The airline says all aircraft are now cleared by trained engineers and ready for takeoff—reassuring anyone booking their next trip.