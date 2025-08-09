TSMC probing potential leak of 2nm chip tech to Rapidus

The investigation is focusing on 2 employees

The investigation points to a current TSMC employee and a former one who now works at Tokyo Electron. TSMC's own systems noticed something odd and flagged it.

While Tokyo Electron isn't directly in trouble, the connection between these employees matters because the leaked images cover crucial steps like deposition and lithography.

Meanwhile, Rapidus is already teaming up with IBM to develop its own 2nm chips, aiming for mass production by 2027.