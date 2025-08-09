TSMC probing potential leak of 2nm chip tech to Rapidus
TSMC is looking into a suspected leak of its super-advanced 2nm chip technology to Japan's Rapidus.
The leak reportedly includes hundreds of images showing key chipmaking methods, which has definitely caught the attention of the tech world.
Taiwanese authorities are on the case, but it's still unclear how this could shake up competition between these big players.
The investigation is focusing on 2 employees
The investigation points to a current TSMC employee and a former one who now works at Tokyo Electron. TSMC's own systems noticed something odd and flagged it.
While Tokyo Electron isn't directly in trouble, the connection between these employees matters because the leaked images cover crucial steps like deposition and lithography.
Meanwhile, Rapidus is already teaming up with IBM to develop its own 2nm chips, aiming for mass production by 2027.