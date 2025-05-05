IPL 2025, MI vs GT: Decoding the key player battles
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2025.
The match will be played on Tuesday. An enticing contest is on the cards as both teams are on the right track to qualify for the playoffs.
Here we present the key player battles that can be on display.
#1
Deepak Chahar vs Shubman Gill
Deepak Chahar and Shubman Gill are bound to tackle each other as both players open the proceedings in their respective departments.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the MI pacer has dominated the past battles between the two as he has dismissed Gill four times across 11 IPL meetings, conceding 99 runs off 67 balls.
No other bowler has dismissed the GT captain more often in the tournament.
#2
Jos Buttler vs Jasprit Bumrah
Having scored 470 at 78.33, Jos Buttler has been in red-hot form this season.
His battle with Jasprit Bumrah would be enticing as the pacer has dominated him in the past.
Across 13 T20 innings, Bumrah has dismissed Buttler four times.
The Englishman averages 19.50 with his strike rate being 89.65.
Notably, Bumrah has claimed 11 wickets this season at a sensational economy of 6.96.
#3
Suryakumar Yadav vs Rashid Khan
MI dasher Suryakumar Yadav is among the few batters who have been highly successful against Rashid Khan in T20 cricket.
He has smashed the leg-spinner for 91 runs off 64 balls in the IPL at a fine strike rate of 142.18.
The Afghanistan star has not dismissed SKY even once across 11 IPL meetings.
While SKY is the leading the run-scoring chart for MI this season, Rashid has a poor economy of 9.51 in IPL 2025.
#4
Rohit Sharma vs Mohammed Siraj
The powerplay overs of MI innings could see a face-off between Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj.
The former has enjoyed the past IPL meetings between the two, smashing 89 runs against the bowler at a strike rate of 138.98.
However, Siraj trapped the former MI skipper when the two players met earlier in the season.
He went wicket-less in his other 10 IPL meetings against Rohit.