IPL 2025: Can GT snap MI's winning streak?
What's the story
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host an exciting clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 56th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League on Tuesday.
The home team MI is riding high on a six-match winning streak.
Meanwhile, GT have also been phenomenal this season across all departments.
Both teams are on the right track to qualify for the playoffs.
Here we present the match preview.
Venue analysis
Pitch report and streaming details
The Wankhede Stadium is famous for its batting-friendly surface, especially under lights. However, pacers might get some swing early on due to the sea breeze.
Dew in the second innings could make it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball.
The MI vs GT match will begin at 7:30pm IST.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website.
Past matches
Previous encounter and head-to-head record
In their last meeting earlier this season, GT won by 36 runs in Ahmedabad, courtesy of Sai Sudharsan's fifty and Prasidh Krishna's brilliant spell.
According to the head-to-head record of MI and GT, out of six matches played so far, Gujarat Titans have won four and Mumbai Indians have won two.
Meanwhile, GT lost their only previous game against MI at the Wankhede Stadium.
campaigns
Phenomenal run for both teams
Having attained 14 points from 11 matches, Mumbai Indians are sitting pretty for a top-four finish.
As their NRR is also the best among all teams (+1.274), a solitary win might also be enough for them to go through.
With 14 points from 10 matches, Gujarat Titans are also in a comfortable position for qualification.
Shubman Gill's side registered a convincing 38-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last assignment.
Line-ups
Predicted playing XIs
GT predicted playing XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. Impact sub: Karn Sharma.
GT predicted playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. Impact sub: Ishant Sharma.
Stats
Here are the key performers
As per ESPNcricinfo, Sai Sudharsan has scored 504 runs at 50.40 in IPL 2025.
Suryakumar Yadav trails him in the Orange Cap race with 475 runs at a strike rate of 172.72.
Jos Buttler (470 at 78.33) and Shubman Gill (465 at 51.66) have also been brilliant with the bat.
With 19 scalps at a solid 15.36, Prasidh Krishna currently owns the Purple Cap.
Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 11 wickets this year at a sensational economy of 6.96.
