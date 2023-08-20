India's Asia Cup squad: Talking points ahead of team selection

Sports

India's Asia Cup squad: Talking points ahead of team selection

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 20, 2023 | 03:19 pm 3 min read

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are likely to return (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

BCCI will reportedly announce India's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup on August 21. The continental event, which will get underway on August 30, will be played in the ODI format this year. Meanwhile, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will have several important discussions on the table. Here we look at the things to watch out for ahead of the announcement of India's squad.

Why does this story matter?

The Asia Cup will serve as the build-up for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will get underway on October 5. Hence, India's squads for both events should more or less be the same. Notably, ICC has kept September 5 as the deadline to pick the WC squad. These factors amplify the significance of India's Asia Cup squad selection.

Eyes on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's selection

Two of India's most important middle-order batters, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are expected to return to action after recovering from injuries. While Iyer has been out of action since March this year due to back issues, Rahul suffered a hamstring injury during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The inclusion or omission of the duo would headline India's squad selection.

Will India pick a 17-member squad?

Unlike the World Cup, Asia Cup rules permit a 17-member squad. Hence, the Indian selectors might name 17 players with a couple of batters covering for Rahul and Iyer. However, if the selectors go with 15 players, Suryakumar Yadav might face the axe. The dasher, who has been sensational in T20Is, has paltry returns in ODI cricket. He averages just 24.33 in the format.

Sanju Samson to get another run?

Sanju Samson has not really made the most of the limited opportunities which have come his way. Hence, he might be dropped with Rahul and Iyer returning to action. Rahul can also double up as a wicket-keeper and the squad would also have Ishan Kishan. Owing to the same, Samson's keeping might not be enough to retain his place.

Tilak Varma might get a go

20-year-old Tilak Varma impressed one and all in the recently-concluded T20I series against West Indies, which marked his international debut. His ability to play as per situations was lauded by several experts. Moreover, he averages 56.18 in List A cricket. With SKY struggling in ODIs, the selectors might award Tilak with a maiden ODI call-up.

How will the pace attack look like?

Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravindra Jadeja seem to be the certain spin-bowling options. Hence, India, at maximum, can select four specialist pacers if 15 players are selected. Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj are automatic picks. There could be a toss-up between Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur for the remaining spot. While Krishna offers rapid pace, Thakur possesses batting skills.

Jasprit Bumrah to be named the vice-captain

According to Times of India, Bumrah would replace Hardik Pandya as Team India's vice-captain for the event. The former is currently leading India's second-string team against Ireland. Pandya replaced Rahul as India's vice-captain in white-ball cricket earlier this year. His captaincy following India's 3-2 T20I series against WI was highly criticized. The all-rounder led India in the series in Rohit Sharma's absence.

Share this timeline