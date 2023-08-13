Shubman Gill slams his 22nd T20 half-century: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 13, 2023 | 09:51 am 2 min read

Shubman Gill scored his second fifty-plus score in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After enduring quiet outings in the first three T20Is of the ongoing series against West Indies, Shubman Gill unleashed his A-game. In the fourth T20I, he smoked a brilliant 77 off just 47 balls, a knock laced with three boundaries and five maximums. This was his 22nd half-century in the T20 format as India chased down 179 in 17 overs. Here are his stats.

A knock of intent from Gill

The Men in Blue were off to a flier in Lauderhill, Florida as both openers Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal (84*) made merry on the batting paradise. While Gill was watchful in the initial overs, he soon shifted gears later and how. He scored runs all over the park, stitching a record 165-run stand with Jaiswal. Gill eventually fell prey to Romario Shepherd.

Yashasvi-Gill stitch this partnership record

The duo of Jaiswal and Gill has posted the joint-second-highest partnership for India in T20Is. Their 165-run stand saw them equal Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who added 165 runs versus Sri Lanka in 2017. India's best stand in T20Is is 176 between Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda versus Ireland in 2022 (second wicket).

Second fifty in T20Is

This was Gill's second fifty-plus score in T20Is as his maiden one was converted into a century. He scored an unbeaten 126 against New Zealand earlier this year, the highest individual T20I score by an Indian. Overall, he has raced to 295 runs in 10 T20Is at an average of 32.78. His strike rate is close to 150 (148.99).

22nd fifty in T20s

Overall in T20 cricket, Gill hammered his 22nd half-century. He has smoked 3,762 runs in 122 games in the format at 37.24 with his strike rate being 136.10. The tally includes five centuries as well with 129 being his highest score.

A dream run in IPL 2023

Gill showed unreal consistency and growth as a batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. He finished with 890 runs in 17 matches at an impressive average of 59.33, the second-most for any batter in an IPL edition. The Gujarat Titans opener clocked three centuries alongside four fifties and owned a strike rate of 157.80.

