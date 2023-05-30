Sports

Indian batter Ambati Rayudu retires from IPL: His notable stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 30, 2023, 02:17 am 3 min read

Rayudu finished with over 4,300 IPL runs

Indian batter Ambati Rayudu has finally bid adieu to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter announced the same on Twitter on the eve of the IPL 2023 final. He mentioned that the final in Ahmedabad between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans would be his career's last IPL match. Rayudu claimed his sixth IPL final as CSK won IPL 2023.

Rayudu won five IPL titles

Rayudu made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2010 season. He won three titles with them, in 2013, 2015, and 2017. The middle-order batter was signed by CSK in 2018. He helped the Yellow Army win the title that year, having paired up with Shane Watson at the top. Rayudu was also a part of CSK's title-winning campaign in 2021.

Fourth-highest scorer for CSK

Rayudu joined Chennai in the 2018 season for a sum of Rs. 2.2 crore. Since then, he has piled up over 1,920 runs for the franchise at over 28. He is the fourth-highest scorer for CSK. He surpassed the likes of Murali Vijay (1,708) and Mike Hussey (1,768) this season. Rayudu has hit one century and eight fifties for CSK.

Rayudu's record for MI

Rayudu represented MI from 2010-2017. He scored 2,416 runs at 27.14. He has the third-highest number of runs for MI. Rayudu managed 14 fifties for MI, hammering the best score of 81*. He went on to win three titles with them (2013, 2015, and 2017).

Rayudu averaged 15.44 in IPL 2023

Rayudu had a moderate run in IPL 2023. In 16 games, Rayudu has smashed 158 runs at an average of 15.80. He didn't record a 50+ score, with 27* being his highest score. He has a strike rate of 132.82 in IPL 2023.

A look at his IPL stats

Rayudu finished with 4,348 runs from 204 matches at an average of 28.23 in the IPL. He has smashed one century and 22 fifties, with his highest score of 100*. His last 50+ score came in the 2022 season. Rayudu has smashed 359 fours and 173 sixes in the tournament. He has a strike rate of 127.29.

'No u-turn', wrote Rayudu

Rayudu announced his retirement following ICC World Cup 2019 snub

Rayudu had conspicuously announced his retirement from cricket after he was snubbed for India in the ICC World Cup 2019 squad. Although Rayudu was one of the stand-ins for the squad, despite twin injuries, he was overlooked, while Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar made the cut. He last played for India in March 2019, against Australia, in the home ODI series.

Rayudu decided to take a U-turn

Days after announcing retirement, Rayudu decided to take a U-turn as he has expressed interest in playing for Hyderabad again. He wrote an emotional e-mail to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) where he expressed his desire to return to the game and play across formats once again. The Indian batter returned and continued to play for CSK until the 2023 season.