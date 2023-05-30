Sports

Unique records scripted in the IPL 2023 season

Unique records scripted in the IPL 2023 season

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 30, 2023, 01:37 am 5 min read

Plenty of records were broken in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

After two grueling months of action, the Chennai Super Kings have won the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) title. CSK defeated GT in the finals at the picturesque Narendra Modi Stadium. This is their fifth IPL title and now they have become the most successful franchise in the competition along with Mumbai Indians. Here are the unique records from the season.

Highest numbers of centurions in an IPL season

A total of 12 centuries were slammed in IPL 2023. Out of which we had Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli smashing multiple tons. In total, we had nine different centurions this season, the highest in the competition's history. Here are the centurions from this season: Gill, Kohli, Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prabhsimran Singh, Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav.

Rinku's historic five successive sixes versus GT

KKR were in dire straits versus GT as they needed 29 runs off the last over to win the match. Umesh Yadav dabbed the first ball for a single to hand the strike to Rinku Singh. The southpaw incredibly slammed five successive sixes against Yash Dayal to bring KKR home. He scored the most runs in the 20th over in an IPL run chase.

Rashid Khan's incredible hat-trick

It is not often that you take a hat-trick but your team still ends up on the losing side. The day Rinku smashed five sixes, Rashid Khan claimed his first IPL hat-trick, but GT still lost. He dismissed Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur to complete the only hat-trick of this season. Overall, Rashid owns the most number hat-tricks in T20 cricket (4).

Madhwal and Mohit's heroics in the IPL playoffs

Akash Madhwal became the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the IPL playoffs. His figures of 5/5 derailed LSG. Mohit also claimed his maiden fifer (5/10) against MI. Here are the least runs conceded during an IPL fifer: Anil Kumble 5/5 vs RR, 2009 Akash Madhwal 5/5 vs LSG, 2023 Jasprit Bumrah 5/10 vs KKR, 2022 Mohit Sharma 5/10 vs MI, 2023.

KL Rahul became the fastest batter to complete 4,000 runs

LSG skipper KL Rahul missed the majority of this season but he became the fastest batter to complete 4,000 IPL runs. He reached the landmark in his 105th innings against PBKS, breaking Chris Gayle's record, who completed the feat in 112 IPL innings. Rahul was the second fastest to 3,000 IPL runs as well, only behind Gayle. He also completed 2,000 runs as captain.

Second Indian to complete 800-plus runs in an IPL season

Gill has amassed 890 runs this season and is only the second Indian batter to achieve this feat after Virat Kohli's 973 runs in 2016. Overall, Gill is the fourth batter to complete 800-plus runs in an IPL season. He joined an elite list which includes Kohli, Jos Buttler (863 - 2022) and David Warner (848 - 2016).

Warner completes 60 IPL fifties

David Warner registered his 60th fifty in the IPL with a 54 against PBKS. He is the first batter to slam 60 IPL fifties and alongside four centuries. Only Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have completed 50 IPL half-centuries. Warner owns 65 fifty-plus scores in the competition, the highest by any batter. Kohli has amassed 57 such scores, while Dhawan has a tally of 52.

Most powerplay wickets in an IPL season

Shami's tally of 17 powerplay wickets in IPL 2023 is the highest in the competition's history. Before this, MI's Trent Boult (2020) and Mitchell Johnson (2013) had scalped 16 wickets each. Mohit (CSK) snapped 15 wickets in this phase in 2013, whereas Deepak Chahar (also CSK) picked 15 powerplay wickets in 2019. Shami's economy (7.35) is the worst among these bowlers.

Most 50-plus partnerships in an IPL season

Virat and Du Plessis were in stellar form this season for their franchise. The RCB opening duo registered the most 50-plus partnerships in an IPL season for any wicket. 8- Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis (RCB, 2023) 7- Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers (RCB, 2016) 7- Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK, 2021) 7- Jonny Bairstow, David Warner (SRH, 2019).

Kagiso Rabada becomes the fastest to 100 IPL wickets

Kagiso Rabada became the fastest to 100 IPL wickets. He reached the landmark against GT at the IS Bindra Stadium in Punjab. He completed the milestone in only 64 matches, breaking Lasith Malinga's record of 70 matches. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the joint-fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 IPL wickets in 81 appearances. Bhuvneshwar, along with is the third-fastest bowler to complete the feat.

Most 200-plus totals in an IPL season

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, IPL 2023 saw the most 200-plus totals in an IPL season. 37 in 2023, 18 in 2022, 15 in 2018, 13 in 2020, 11 in 2008, and 11 in 2019.

GT's bowling trio scripted this unique IPL record

This is the first-ever IPL season that saw the top three wicket-takers come from the same team. All three bowlers come from GT. Top wicket-takers in IPL 2023 season: 28 - Mohammed Shami, 27 - Rashid Khan, and 27 - Mohit Sharma.

Here are some more unique records

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed the fastest fifty in IPL history in just 13 balls against KKR. Glenn Phillips smashed a 7-ball 25 against RR. He won the Man of the Match for his impactful innings. He set the record of playing the least balls in the IPL to win the award. This is the first IPL season with 100+ no balls.