Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kuldeep Yadav in IPL: Decoding the stats

Virat Kohli vs Kuldeep Yadav in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 06, 2023, 08:00 am 2 min read

Kuldeep Yadav has scalped eight wickets this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will cross swords in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. While RCB have five wins under their belt, DC have only prevailed thrice in nine games. This is a very crucial match for both teams, but mostly for DC. Therefore Kuldeep Yadav's duel with Virat Kohli can be exciting. Here's more.

Kohli's numbers against Kuldeep

In recent years, Kohli's vulnerability against spin is evident and teams look to exploit that area by introducing spinners early on. Kohli has taken a cautious approach against Kuldeep. He has fallen to him only once, which is a testament to the fact that he generally avoids attacking Kuldeep. His strike rate against him is only 113.63. He has smashed only five fours.

Does Kohli struggle against left-arm spinners?

Kohli has had his fair share of troubles negating left-arm spinners. As per ESPNcricinfo, his strike against them in the IPL is only 117.11. He has faced them in 101 innings and has fallen 15 times. Kohli has maintained a strike rate of 123.25 against left-arm spinners this season and was dismissed only once (four innings). He has smashed four boundaries and two maximums.

Kuldeep's numbers in the middle overs

Kuldeep is a very pivotal figure in the DC dressing room. He controls the match alongside Axar Patel in the middle phase. He has scalped 49 wickets in the IPL between overs seven to 15 at an average of 30.85. His economy in this phase reads 8.11. The leggie has scalped eight wickets this season and all of them have come in this phase.

Kuldeep's numbers against RCB

The left-arm leg-spinner has not had the best time playing against RCB. He has collected only six dismissals in eight matches. Kuldeep has also gone for runs against them with an economy of 9.21. His figures of 2/23 in the previous fixture was his best performance against RCB. In eight IPL matches at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Kuldeep has scalped seven wickets (Economy: 8.75).

Here are the overall IPL stats

Kuldeep has scalped eight wickets this season in nine matches and owns an economy of 6.74. Overall, he has raced to 69 wickets in 68 appearances at 27.01. Kohli has slammed 364 runs in nine matches at 45.50. He has amassed five fifties this season. Overall, he has tallied 6,988 runs in 232 matches at 36.58. He has accumulated 975 runs against DC.