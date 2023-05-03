Sports

IPL 2023: Match called off as LSG, CSK share points

LSG were tottering on 44/5 at one stage (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings shared the points as rain called off play in Lucknow. After a delayed start, LSG were 125/7 after 19.2 overs in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The Yellow Army ran through the LSG batting line-up before Ayush Badoni slammed a valiant fifty. However, play was interrupted before being called off.

LSG managed 31/3 in the powerplay overs

LSG were off to a sluggish start after CSK elected to bat. MS Dhoni introduced spin in the fourth over itself. As a result, Moeen dismissed the dangerous Kyle Mayers. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar operated from the other end. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana got rid of Manan Vohra and LSG stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya on consecutive balls. LSG managed 31/3 in six overs.

A forgettable day for Krunal

Krunal recorded a golden duck after getting caught by Ajinkya Rahane in the slips. As per Cricbuzz, Krunal has become the first batter to register a duck in their debut innings as captain in the IPL. VVS Laxman and Aiden Markram are the others.

Spinners' day out!

CSK spinners left the LSG batters in tatters. They made the most of the LSG track that has juice for spinners. Moeen took two wickets for just 13 runs (4). Although Theekshana conceded 37 runs, he picked up two crucial wickets. Ravindra Jadeja removed Marcus Stoinis with a peach of a delivery. Matheesha Pathirana was the only pacer to take wickets (22/2).

A valiant knock from Badoni

Badoni was the only LSG batter who seemed to have tackled the CSK bowlers. After starting cautiously, he counter-attacked with a flurry of boundaries. Badoni added a 59-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran after CSK were reduced to 44/5. The former brought up his second IPL half-century in the 19th over off just 30 balls. Badoni scored 59* off 33 balls (2 fours, 4 sixes).

Pooran plays a patchy knock

Pooran smashed 20 off 31 balls, having finished with a strike rate of 64.52. As per Cricbuzz, this is the second-lowest strike rate in the IPL in the last decade (minimum 30 balls faced).

CSK and LSG race to 11 points each

After 10 matches, CSK now have 11 points and are placed third. LSG have 11 points as well from 10 games. However, they are placed above CSK with a better NRR.