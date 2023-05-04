Sports

PBKS vs MI: Liam Livingstone slams his highest IPL score

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 04, 2023, 12:09 am 2 min read

Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone played a terrific 82*-run knock versus Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone played a terrific 82*-run knock versus Mumbai Indians in match number 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Livingstone's breezy knock ensured PBKS got to 214/3 in 20 overs. Notably, it's his best knock in IPL. However, it wasn't enough in the end as MI claimed a terrific six-wicket win with seven balls to spare.

Livingstone shines with the bat

Livingstone came to the crease when PBKS were 62/2 in the eighth over. He shared a 33-run stand alongside Matthew Short before breaking lose in a heroic 119-run stand alongside Jitesh Sharma (49*). Livingstone was helped by Jitesh as the two thwarted MI. Livingstone's knock was laced with seven fours and four sixes. He struck at 195.24.

Fifth fifty and 50 maximums in the IPL

In 28 IPL matches, Livingstone has raced to 706 runs at 29.42. He registered his fifth IPL fifty. Livingstone has also got to 50 IPL maximums. After a solid IPL 2022 season in which he scored 437 runs, Livingstone came to the fore, hammering his maiden fifty this season. Meanwhile, in the 20-over format, Livingstone has 5,179 runs at 29.09 (50s: 30, 100s: 2).

PBKS's highest fourth-wicket stand versus MI

Livingstone and Jitesh's 119-run stand is PBKS's third-highest partnership tally for any wicket against Mumbai. It's also their highest fourth-wicket stand versus MI.