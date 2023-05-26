Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Gill's ton powers GT to 233/3

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 26, 2023

Gill is the seventh batter to score a hundred in IPL playoffs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Shubman Gill hammered his third century in the Indian Premier League 2023 season on Friday. It was Gill's third ton in his last four IPL innings. Gill's heroics helped Gujarat Titans to a mammoth score of 233/3 versus the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Notably, Gill shared a superb century-plus stand alongside Sai Sudharsan to power Gujarat.

Gill becomes youngest-ever centurion in IPL playoffs

Gill is the seventh batter to score a hundred in IPL playoffs. As per Cricbuzz, aged 23y, 260 days, he's the youngest to the milestone. His third hundred in a season is the second-best tally after Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler (4 each). Gill's 49-ball ton is now the joint-fastest in IPL playoffs history, equaling Wriddhiman Saha (2014 final) and Rajat Patidar (2022 Eliminator).

Gill slams 129 from 60 balls

Gill's 129-run knock from 60 balls was laced with seven fours and 10 sixes. He struck at 215.00. He stitched a solid 138-run stand alongside Sudarshan. Earlier, he added a fifty-plus partnership with Wriddhiman Saha.

Gill will bag the Orange Cap in IPL 2023

Gill has amassed 851 runs at 60.79. He has three tons and four fifties under his belt. Gill went past Faf du Plessis (730). He is now the second Indian player after Kohli to slam 800-plus runs in a season. Gill is only behind Kohli (973) and Buttler (863) in terms of runs single season. Gill surpassed David Warner's 848 runs in 2016.

Summary of the innings

Gill and Saha added 50 runs in the powerplay overs (1-6) for Gujarat. In the seventh over, Piyush Chawla removed Saha. Post that, Gill was supported by Sai, who played a solid supporting role. At the end of 15 overs (middle-overs phase), Gujarat found themselves going well at 166/1. In the final five overs, Gujarat kept the score flowing, managing 233/3 eventually.