Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs SRH: Pitch report (Wankhede Stadium)

IPL 2023, MI vs SRH: Pitch report (Wankhede Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 21, 2023, 09:57 am 2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav has been sensational at home this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The penultimate league game of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the tussle between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. While SRH have been eliminated from the playoff race, MI are still in the hunt and need a comprehensive win to stay alive. The following game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans would also determine their faith. Here is the pitch report.

How does the track behave here?

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host this duel on May 21 (3:30pm). The track here has been witnessing big scores as the batters get value for their shots. There is some assistance for the pacers with the new ball. The toss-winning skipper might elect to bat. Bowlers have had a tough time as the average run rate here this season is 10.07.

A look at the stadium stats

Chasing teams have won four of the six games here this season. 8.5 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. However, among 110 IPL clashes, batting-first teams have bagged only 49 wins. 60 matches have ended in the chasing team's favor (1 tie). MI have won four of their six home games in IPL 2023.

A look at MI's record at the Wankhede Stadium

Overall, the five-time champions have a stellar home record. MI have won 48 out of 77 IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium. One of their wins has come in the Super Over against none other than SRH in 2019. No other teams have more IPL wins at a particular venue. Against SRH, MI have four wins and two defeats at home.

Here are the key performers

The in-form Suryakumar Yadav has clobbered 342 runs in six games here this season, striking at 206.02. Piyush Chawla has scalped eight wickets in six home games this year, conceding runs at 7.73. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned with nine wickets in 11 IPL games here (ER: 6.75). Abhishek Sharma owns 119 IPL runs here at a strike rate of 132.22 here.

A look at the probable playing XIs

MI probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal. SRH probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T. Natarajan.

Poll Which batter will come on top?