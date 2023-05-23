Sports

Rohit Sharma vs Ravi Bishnoi in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 23, 2023, 07:37 pm 2 min read

Ravi Bishnoi has scalped 16 wickets in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. It is a do-or-die clash for both teams as the losers will bow out of the competition. Therefore, Rohit Sharma will be keen to perform on the big stage to help MI. But his primary challenge will be against LSG's Ravi Bishnoi. Here's more.

Bishnoi has dismissed Rohit twice in the IPL

Bishnoi has grown in stature this season, having scalped 16 wickets at an economy of 7.76. On the other hand, Rohit's IPL 2023 has not been his best. Their duel in this match will be crucial as Rohit has a negative record against Bishnoi. The leggie has dismissed him twice in five IPL outings, while Rohit scored at a paltry strike rate of 109.67.

Rohit's numbers against leg spinners

Rohit does not have the best record against leg spinners in the IPL. His vulnerability against spin is evident, and that may force Krunal Pandya to unleash spin early on in the innings. He has fallen to leggies 31 times in 109 IPL innings while maintaining a poor strike rate of 115.83. Rohit has scored 746 runs against leg spinners at 24.06.

Bishnoi's exceptional numbers in the middle overs

Bishnoi has scalped 16 wickets in IPL 2023 at an average of 22.56 (ER: 7.76). The young leggie has been pivotal to LSG's plans this season. He has claimed some important wickets and changed the course of the game many times. 15 out of his 16 scalps have come in the middle overs (7-16), the fourth-highest wicket-taker in this phase in IPL 2023.

Rohit's struggles against spin in IPL 2023

This season has not turned out great for Rohit with the bat, but he will be looking to make amends in the playoffs. He has fallen to spinners six times in eight innings this season while batting at a strike rate of 143.03.

A look at their overall IPL numbers

Rohit recently completed 5,000 runs for MI and has overall amassed 6,192 runs in the competition at an average of 29.76 (50s: 42, 100s: 1). In IPL 2023, he compiled 313 runs at 22.35. Meanwhile, Bishnoi recently reached 100 dismissals in T20s. He has scalped 53 wickets in the IPL in 51 matches (ER: 7.59). Bishnoi snapped 16 wickets this season at 22.56.

