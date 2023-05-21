Sports

Rohit Sharma completes 5,000 IPL runs for MI: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 21, 2023, 08:01 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma becomes the second Indian to complete 11,000 T20 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma slammed a fine fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Courtesy of his knock, he completed 5,000 runs for MI and became the second batter after Virat Kohli to compile 5,000 runs for a single IPL franchise. Overall, this was his 42nd IPL half-century. Here we decode his stats.

A welcome knock from Rohit

Rohit has not had the best season but he stood tall when he was needed and slammed a brilliant 37-ball 56, giving MI the perfect platform to complete the chase of 201. MI lost Ishan Kishan in the third over but Rohit and Cameron Green added 128 together, taking MI beyond the 140-run mark. He was dismissed by Mayank Dagar in the 14th over.

Second highest partnership for MI against SRH in the IPL

Rohit and Green were exceptional in guiding MI to the win against SRH. Their 128-run stand changed the course of the game as it was the second-highest partnership for MI against SRH in the IPL. They were only behind Ambati Rayudu and Lendl Simmons' 130-run partnership from IPL 2014. The only other 100-plus partnership involved Parthiv Patel and Simmons, as they added 106 runs.

Fourth-highest run-scorer in the IPL

Courtesy of this knock, Rohit has raced to 6,192 runs in the competition in 241 appearances at an average of 29.76. He has compiled a solitary ton with 42 half-centuries. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the IPL. This season has been far from his best. He has amassed 313 runs in 14 matches at 22.35. This was his second fifty of the season.

2,000 IPL runs at the Wankhede Stadium

The MI skipper became the first batter to complete 2,000 runs in the IPL at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. He loves playing at home and is the highest run-scorer here in this competition. He has tallied 2,020 runs at this venue in 73 appearances at an average of 33.11 (50s: 15). Kieron Pollard with 1,226 runs at this venue trails him in this regard.

Rohit's numbers against SRH

Courtesy of this fifty, Rohit has completed 400 runs against SRH in the IPL. He has compiled 409 runs against them in 21 IPL encounters at an average of 22.72. He has amassed only two fifties versus SRH.

Second Indian batter to complete 11,000 runs

Rohit also completed 11,000 runs in T20 cricket and became the second Indian batter to achieve that feat after Kohli. He is the seventh-highest run-scorer in this format. He is behind the likes of Chris Gayle (14,562), Shoaib Malik (12,528), Pollard (12,175), Kohli (11,864), David Warner (11,695) and Aaron Finch (11,392). Rohit has accumulated 74 fifties and six centuries in this format.