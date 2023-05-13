Sports

IPL 2023, SRH vs LSG: Aiden Markram elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 13, 2023, 03:02 pm 1 min read

Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Lucknow Super Giants

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will be up against each other in match number 58 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. LSG have lost momentum after a fine start to the season. They have five wins in 11 games. Meanwhile, SRH are reeling at the penultimate position. The news from Hyderabad is that Aiden Markram has elected to bat first.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host this duel on May 13 (3:30pm). A balanced track could be on display with a bit of help for everyone. There will be some swing on offer for the pacers initially. The spinners might extract turn in the middle overs. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.

A look at the H2H record

As LSG made their debut only last season, the two sides have crossed swords just twice. The Super Giants won both games including one earlier this season. Chasing 122 in Match 10, LSG crossed the line with four overs to spare, claiming a five-wicket win. LSG's current stand-in skipper, Krunal Pandya claimed 3/18 in four overs before smoking a 23-ball 34 in that contest.