Sanju Samson becomes 25th player to play 150 IPL matches

May 11, 2023

Sanju Samson has scored over 300 runs in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will square up in the 56th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the match. The Nitish Rana-led Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings after losing to Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, RR have lost three consecutive matches. RR skipper Sanju Samson is set to feature in his 150th IPL encounter.

Samson has played over 100 matches for RR

Samson has become the 25th player in IPL history to complete 150 matches. As many as 122 of these appearances in the tournament have come for the Royals. Notably, Samson is one of only two players to have featured in over 100 IPL matches for RR. Ajinkya Rahane is the only other RR player to do so (100).

Samson closing in on 4,000 runs

Samson could achieve another important feat in the match against KKR. The right-handed batter is set to touch the 4,000-run mark in the tournament. As of now, Samson has racked up 3,834 runs at an average of 29.26. He has a strike rate of 137.07. Samson also has three centuries and 20 half-centuries in the cash-rich league.

Only batter with over 3,000 runs for RR

Samson remains the only batter with over 3,000 runs for the Royals in the IPL. The RR skipper has slammed 3,157 runs from 117 innings at an average of 29.78 for them. The tally includes two centuries and 17 fifties. Samson has hammered 249 fours and 150 sixes for the Royals. Rahane is Samson's closest rival in terms of runs (2,810).

Samson has struck at over 150 in IPL 2023

Samson is one of three RR batters to have scored over 300 runs in IPL 2023, the other two being Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. So far, Samson owns 308 runs from 11 matches at 30.80 in the season. He has struck at 154.77.