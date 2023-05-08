Sports

Virat Kohli vs Mumbai Indians in IPL: Decoding his stats

Virat Kohli vs Mumbai Indians in IPL: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 08, 2023, 11:40 pm 2 min read

Kohli has slammed 851 runs against MI in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

In match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to bounce back when they travel to face the Mumbai Indians. MI are also coming off a defeat and will be desperate for a win. RCB will rely heavily on their talisman Virat Kohli, who has a great record against MI. Here we decode his stats.

Third-most runs against MI

Kohli relishes batting against the five-time IPL champions. His records against MI stack up really well as he has slammed 851 runs in 31 IPL clashes. He owns an average of 32.73 against them and has compiled five fifties. Kohli smashed a 49-ball 82 against MI, earlier this season. His highest score of 92* against them came back in IPL 2018 at the Wankhede.

Kohli's impressive numbers at Wankhede Stadium

The 34-year-old batter has stellar records at the Wankhede Stadium. He has amassed 570 runs in 16 IPL appearances. But it is his exceptional average of 51.81, which describes his fluency at this venue. His strike rate here of 139.36 is pretty decent. He has slammed five fifties at this ground in the IPL. Overall in T20 cricket, Kohli has slammed 767 runs here.

Kohli's numbers against MI bowlers

Kohli's recent struggle against spinners is evident in the ongoing season. His biggest challenge will be to negate Piyush Chawla's bowling in the middle overs. RCB's main man has fallen thrice against Piyush Chawla in 15 IPL innings. Kohli owns a strike rate of 133.33 against him. MI pacer Jofra Archer has never dismissed him in eight T20 innings.

A look at his overall IPL numbers

Kohli recently became the first batter to slam 7,000 runs in IPL. The highest run-getter of this competition has raced to 7,043 runs in 233 matches at an average of 36.68. He has also completed 50 IPL fifties. Kohli became the second player to complete that feat after David Warner. Overall in T20 cricket, he is the fourth-highest runscorer with 11,745 runs at 41.06.