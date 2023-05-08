Sports

IPL 2023, KKR beat PBKS after chasing 180: Key stats

Nitish Rana starred with a 51-run mark (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Punjab Kings in match number 53 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Knight Riders chased down 180, with skipper Nitish Rana leading from the front. Andre Russell played a match-winning knock (42). Earlier, Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets to put KKR on top. As has been the case, Shikhar Dhawan slammed another half-century.

How did the match pan out?

Prabhsimran Singh scored three boundaries off Vaibhav Arora after PBKS elected to bat first. The Kings scored 58/3 (Powerplay). Dhawan held one end while seeing the others depart. Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar hammered 21 runs in the final over as PBKS posted 179/7. Jason Roy and Nitish gave KKR a strong start before Russell and Rinku Singh (21*) got them home (182/5).

Rana completes 2,500 IPL runs

Rana laid the foundation for KKR's win with a 51-run knock (6 fours, 1 six). It was his 17th half-century in the IPL. During the match, Rana touched the 2,500-run mark (in his 102nd IPL game). Rana recently became only the fourth batter to complete 2,000 runs for KKR. The southpaw has smacked over 100 IPL sixes for the franchise.

Dhawan slams a fine fifty

Although Dhawan lost partners at the other end, he continued to keep the scoreboard ticking. He brought up his half-century in the 14th over bowled by Sunil Narine off just 41 balls. Dhawan swept the ball for a six to reach the mark. However, Rana dismissed Dhawan in the very next over. The latter managed 57 off 47 balls (4s-9, 6s-1).

Third player with 50 IPL half-centuries

Dhawan now has 50 half-centuries in the IPL. He has become just the third player after David Warner and Virat Kohli to complete 50 IPL fifties. Notably, Dhawan also has two IPL centuries to his name.

Another three-fer for Chakravarthy

Mystery spinner Chakravarthy continues his exploits with the ball in IPL 2023. He was the pick of KKR's bowlers, having taken three wickets for 26 runs in four overs. After dismissing Liam Livingstone, Chakravarthy removed Jitesh Sharma and Rishi Dhawan. With this, Chakravarthy raced past 15 wickets in the ongoing season. He remains the only KKR bowler with over 10 wickets this season.

KKR spinners complete 40 wickets in IPL 2023

During tonight's encounter, KKR spinners completed 40 wickets in IPL 2023. KKR became the first side to unlock this achievement this season. Chakravarthy, Narine, and wrist-spinner Suyash Sharma have been on a roll for the Knight Riders.