IPL 2023, RR vs SRH: Pitch report (Sawai Mansingh Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 07, 2023, 09:01 am 2 min read

Yashasvi Jaiswal has fared well here (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals are seeking a return to winning ways as they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 52 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royals have lost four of their last five games after winning four of their initial five. SRH are struggling at the rock bottom of the points table with just three of their nine games. Here is the pitch report.

How does the track behave?

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this encounter on May 7 (7:30pm). The track here has been challenging for the batters as pacers can generate swing with the new ball. Scoring could get difficult as the match progresses. Anything around the 160-165 run mark would be a challenging score. Teams batting first have won two of the three matches here this season.

Here are the stadium stats

50 IPL matches have been played here so far. Chasing sides have won 33 games compared to the sides batting first (17). RR's 202/5 versus Chennai Super Kings earlier this season is the highest score here. Mumbai Indians own the lowest team total here (92/10) versus RR in 2013. 8.19 is the average run rate of teams batting first here in IPL 2023.

RR's sensational record at home

Sanju Samson's men have lost two of the three games in Jaipur in IPL 2023. Gujarat Titans handed them a humiliating nine-wicket defeat in their last outing here. However, their overall home record is nothing but sensational. The inaugural-season champions own 33 victories in the 50 games they played here. RR have defeated SRH twice in three meetings here.

Here are the key performers

Jos Buttler has hammered 509 runs in 13 games here at a brilliant average of 46.27. The in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal has garnered 135 runs here, striking at 151.68. Ravichandran Ashwin has scalped 10 wickets in as many T20 games here besides playing a 46-run knock. Rahul Tripathi has accumulated 174 runs in nine T20 matches here (SR: 124.28).

Decoding the Probable XIs

RR (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal. SRH (Probable XI): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan. Impact subs: Kuldip Yadav and Rahul Tripathi.

