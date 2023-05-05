Sports

Babar Azam becomes fastest to 5,000 ODI runs: Key stats

Babar Azam becomes fastest to 5,000 ODI runs: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 05, 2023, 05:09 pm 2 min read

Babar went past Hashim Amla (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Babar Azam has scripted history by becoming the fastest batter to complete 5,000 ODI runs. The Pakistan skipper accomplished the milestone with his 19th run in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at the Karachi Cricket Stadium. Babar got the milestone in his 97th innings as he went past South Africa's Hashim Amla who took 101 innings. Here are Babar's stellar stats in ODIs.

Why does this story matter?

Babar's 97 innings to 5,000 ODI runs are followed by Amla (101), Vivian Richards (114), Virat Kohli (114), and David Warner (115).

Babar is also the second-fastest to 4,000 runs, third-fastest to 3,000 ODI runs and the joint-second-fastest to 2,000.

He is the joint-third-fastest to 1,000 ODI runs as well. Babar's consistency has indeed been stellar.

More importantly, he is a multi-format star.

Babar goes past Amla

As mentioned, Amla was previously the fastest batter to get to 5,000 ODI runs. Meanwhile, Saeed Anwar and Yousuf Youhana were previously the joint-fastest Pakistan batters to touch the 5,000-run mark. Both batting legends got the feat in 138 innings. Meanwhile, Babar, who is standing in his 99th ODI, has 17 tons and 26 fifties. Only Anwar (20) has more tons among Pakistan batters.

Best ODI average

Notably, Babar's average of 59.29 (before the game) is the highest among batters with at least 2,000 runs in the format. While India's Virat Kohli (57.32) trails him, no other batter has an average of 54 or more in this regard. Imam-ul-Haq (51.30) is the only other Pakistan batter with a 50-plus average in this category. Meanwhile, Babar's strike rate in ODI reads 89.26.

A look at his numbers vs NZ

Babar, who is the 14th Pakistan batter to touch the 5,000-run landmark in ODIs, has fared well against the Kiwis. In 18 ODIs against them, he has raced past 750 runs with his average and strike rate being over 43 and 80 respectively. The tally includes seven fifties and a solitary ton. His previous scores in the ongoing series read: 54, 65, and 49.